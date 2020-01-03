Kindly Share This Story:

Senator Ishaku Abbo of the Adamawa Northern Senatorial Zone has commended Nigerian Army for repelling the attack on the communities of Michika and Madagali Local Government Areas of Adamawa state by Boko Haram in the late hours of Thursday,

Soldiers on Peace Keeping Mission in Michika and Gulak regions of Adamawa state have repulsed attacks by Boko Haram insurgents who endeavoured to penetrate into the town.

He said the brave repel of the gallant military men was timely and recommendable, did not disrupt the fragile peace the people have been enjoying since they were settled back.

He recalled how Michika local government has been receiving incessant attacks severally by members of the dreaded Boko Haram in recent years.

The insurgents were said to have come through Kopa village area bordering Borno state and started firing into the town when soldiers who were said to be on alert repelled them from gaining entry to the town.

Nerves of the residents were however calmed down with the deployment of Air force Helicopter who hovered over the town to ensure total restoration of peace in the area.

A resident of Michika Mallam Sini Vawa who spoke to one of the national dallies from a hideout in the town said the attackers started firing around 6.20 p.m. local time forcing most of the residents to flee for safety.

“Some people have fled to Uba town, others to mountains while few that cannot make any move are hiding within their environment” he added.

Another resident Baba Musa said Muslims have not performed Isha congregational prayer as usual because of the tense situation, calling on people to resort to fervent prayers so as to bring the calamity to an end.

“I cannot say whether there are casualties, everybody has gone into hiding” he added.

Contacted on the issue, Chairman Michika local government Council, Michael Shehu said the situation is now under control and applauded the efforts of the soldiers for the prompt response.

“Some residents who fled the town have started returning because the attackers were repelled by the soldiers.

I call on the residents to remain calm and be vigilant as the situation is now under control”. Shehu said

Vanguard

