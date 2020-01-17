Save Lagos Group, a Southwest Association, out of curiosity has given the All Progressives Congress stalwart, Bola Tinubu, 24 hours to reveal his position on the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’.

Tinubu has remained silent on Amotekun since its launch and this has attracted many people who see him as one of the top leaders in the Southwest.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, had on Tuesday declared the outfit as illegal while the Southwest governors have remained unfazed.

In a statement on Friday, the Convener, Save Lagos Group, Adeniyi Sulaiman, said the group was giving Tinubu 24 hours to speak up.

Sulaiman asked Tinubu, who is an advocate of restructuring, to be courageous regardless of his rumoured Presidential ambition.