Sarafoam attributes growth to brand loyalty

Chief Executive Officer of Sara Products Limited, makers of Sarafoam, Mr Hussein Safa, has attributed the company’s sustainability in business despite economic challenges to the 100 per cent loyalty it enjoys from Nigerian customers.

Safa disclosed this during the official launching of the company’s new plant at Kirikiri in Lagos.

He further attributed their edge to continuous research which makes them opt for the best foaming machine that can be found in any developed country of the world.

“For instance, with the new 2020 compliant foaming machine in operation, all the international industry procedures will be meticulously adopted as the brand names are known for in the past,” he added.

Safa noted that the newly acquired LAADERBERG equipment is the first of its kind in the entire sub-African region.

He berated those that cut corners by bringing low-quality accessories as well as inputs into the country at a much lower rate, stating that Nigerians deserve nothing but quality products with the right price.

“The customers need to be satisfied at all times because if they fail, it means Sara products have failed too,” he said.

Safa, however, lamented poor security, transportation system, and terrible traffic congestion within the Kirikiri axis as trucks most times spend 45 hours to depart the industrial scheme almost on a daily basis.

Mr Hussein Safa called on relevant government agencies to curb the activities of those that manufacture inferior or substandard foam products in Nigeria as it is very dangerous and damaging to the body.

In his remark, Head of Production and Sales, Mr Mohammed Rana, the desire to satisfy all cadres of foam users with high-density mattresses usually entice Nigerians to their products as they have mattresses that meet the desire of everybody.

