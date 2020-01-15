Sanwo-Olu to empower widows of fallen Armed Forces personnel

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government (LASG) says it will come up with a programme aimed at empowering widows of the members of the Armed Force who laid down their lives to defend and protect their fatherland.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said this on Wednesday during the parade and laying of wreath to commemorate 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The ceremony held at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, was organised by the state government.

Sanwo-Olu said that there was the need to empower the widows of the fallen heroes for them to be able to fend for their families and themselves.

He said that the government would discuss with the wives of the Officers of the Armed Forces to know possible areas that the widows could be empowered.

”We will look for all the widows of our fallen heroes in the next programme and empower them, because that is really what they require,” the governor said.

He said that the state government would continue to remember the fallen heroes and not let their efforts go unappreciated.

Sanwo-Olu urged the serving officers and men of the Armed Forces to always do their best to ensure safety of lives and properties in the country.

”As you can see, it is a very solemn and humble ceremony. It is something that we need to continue to do.

“We need to remember and thank all our fallen heroes that had done well for the country at one point or the other.

”It is very significant and something we will continue to celebrate and appreciate. For us as a nation, all their efforts will not go unnoticed.

”This is also a clarion call to the men still in service, that when issues happen, the government will certainly not forget them,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also said that the government was security friendly and would be collaborating with the security agencies in several ways.

He added that some members of the Nigerian Legion were employed by the state as a way to continue to support them.

Also, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, said that the programme was to appreciate the efforts of the Armed Forces, especially the fallen heroes, for the sacrifices they made for the country.

Alogba said that the deceased laid down their lives for the peace, unity and freedom of the country, hence, they would always be remembered.

”This is to show that the fallen heroes are not forgotten and also a way of rekindling courage in those still in service wherever they may find themselves.

”This is a call to everyone to serve judiciously and l pray we do not lose our lives in the course of service,” he said.

Earlier, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, Commissioner for Home Affairs, said that the government had constantly been supporting the Armed Forces and would continue to do that.

“In the past years, the government had rendered several helps to them, and I can assure you all that Gov. Sanwo-Olu had graciously approved lots of things for this year’s celebration,’’ Akinbile-Yussuf said.

She said that the items approved to assist the members of the Armed Forces would be made available to them.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, urged all servicemen to be proactive and be dedicated to their duties for the general good of the nation.

Odumosu said that the celebration had provided an opportunity to encourage the Armed Forces and the Police to realise that the internal security they were rendering was recognised and appreciated.

