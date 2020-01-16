Sanwo-Olu reshuffles cabinet, appoints new exco members

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle with the appointment of three new members into the state executive council.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said eight ministries were affected in the redeployment exercise.

These, according to him, were the Ministries of Local Government, Special Duties, Wealth Creation and Employment, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Home Affairs as well as Waterfront Infrastructure.

Others were the Central Business District and Urban Development.

According to the governor’s media aide, three commissioners around, while two Special Advisers have been assigned new roles as commissioners.

He said: “The affected commissioners and their new portfolios are – Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Wale Ahmed, who has now been moved to Local Government and Community Affairs; Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, formerly Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs has been moved to the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment.

“Also, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf has been moved from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture as Commissioner.

“Two former Special Advisers, Prince Anofiu Elegushi and Arch. Kabiru Ahmed are now assigned to the Ministries of Home Affairs and Waterfront Infrastructure as Honourable Commissioners respectively.

The Governor, according to Akosile, also announced portfolios of the new cabinet members.

“They are Mr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, Commissioner-designate (Special Duties), Mr. Oyerinde Olugbenga Olanrewaju, Special Adviser-designate (Central Business District) and Mr. Ayuba Ganiu Adele, Special Adviser-designate (Urban Development),” the statement added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: