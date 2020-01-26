Sanwo-Olu orders immediate probe into Amu Market inferno

Kindly Share This Story:

…Commences enumeration exercise for compensation

…As victims count losses

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered a full-scale investigation into the cause of the Saturday inferno that gutted the popular Amu Plank Market, in Mushin Local Government Area of the state which destroyed over 11houses and goods worth over N10 billion.

Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who visited the scene on Sunday, for on the spot assessment, lamented the huge losses recorded in the inferno.

He said the relevant government agencies had been mobilized to take inventory of the situation and report back to the government.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “This is rather very unfortunate incident, nobody ever imagined this amount of destruction to happen in this market.

“We will also further start full investigation into the remote causes of this fire incident so that we can plan in future how to forestall incident like this.

“After the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) and other agencies have finished their physical process we will come back with Ministry of Physical Planning to take inventory of the various store owners in this place and also sit with our market leaders to see what kind of lasting solution that we can bring about in markets like this.

“We will do enumeration of the houses affected by the fire incident. Then the government will go back and see what support it can render. We thank God that it is only goods that were lost, no life was lost. Because we cannot equate the life of anybody to any amount of goods and services.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, allayed the fears of the traders that the government could take over their market, assuring that the “government will help to rebuild the market.”

Earlier, traders who lamented their losses appealed to the governor to support them to go back to their businesses and help in rebuilding the market.

Recall that last Friday, several properties worth billions of naira were gutted in separate fire outbreaks across the state, with Amu Market in the early hours Saturday.

According to LASEMA boss, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the raging inferno at Amu Plank Market was reported about 01:25 a.m through distress calls to LASEMA’s Control Room via 767.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that many plank shops and adjoining residential buildings were gutted by the raging fire.

“Further investigations at the incident site revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical surge. Though an actual amount of damage wrought by the fire cannot yet be given until proper enumeration is conducted.

“Conservative estimates and tentative analysis has it that the inferno razed goods and properties worth several millions of naira.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

