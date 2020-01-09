Sanwo-Olu charges state teachers to take jobs seriously

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Thursday, charged teachers participating in the Excel training programme to help create the right future for their pupils.

Sanwo-Olu paid the teachers a visit at their centre in CMS Primary School, Bariga, Lagos, where 2400 of them were undergoing training.

He charged the teachers to take their jobs seriously and be ready to show love to the children, as they are leaders of the future.

“We are embarking on this training because we believe you would deliver to your pupils the right techniques of learning and thereby make them useful to themselves and their society.

“We believe that primary schools are the first critical stage to nurture our youths, hence the reason our administration is investing in them.

“We want to see an output that will propel us together; so please open your hearts and be ready to enhance your productivity,” he said.

The governor also urged the teachers to ensure they make the children happy when they come to school.

He said that the training was just one among many reforms that his administration would embark upon at the primary school level, which is the first critical level.

In the same vein, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said it was good that the governor visited the centre to encourage the teachers.

“The teachers were motivated by the governor’s presence, he gave them a lot of advice, especially how to care and show love to the pupils.

“It has been a fantastic process of learning new skills and techniques for the teachers and it would go a long way in impacting the pupils, “Adefisayo said.

Similarly, Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, the Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), said that the governor’s visitation was a great encouragement.

He said that the governor believed in technology as a huge way impacting the children and that the Eko Excel programme was of great importance to him.

“The governor has proved that he wants the right development from the primary school level and this brought about the Eko Excel programme.

” The introduced technology in training teachers would not only raise the bar, but it would enable them to compete globally with the rest of the world.

“We want a primary two pupil to access the same kind of learning and training with the rest of the world, and most importantly, not to be left behind in the scheme of things,” Alawiye-King said.

