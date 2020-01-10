Salma Hayek: ‘Big butt’ ripped my 2003 Oscar dress

Kindly Share This Story:

Salma Hayek revealed on Wednesday that fellow actress Renée Zellweger came to the rescue when Hayek’s “big butt” caused a gown to burst at the seams before the 2003 Academy Awards.

Hayek, 53, was at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in Manhattan on Wednesday when she recalled the wardrobe faux pas in 2003 when she and Zellweger, 50, were both nominated for Best Actress at the awards show, according to People magazine.

“The night before when my big butt exploded the seams of my Oscar dress and I had no dress for the Oscars,” Hayek said.

“She ended up giving me one of her dresses that, thank God, was wide here [points to butt] and stretchy here [points to breasts]. That’s what I wore for that night.”

Hayek wore a Carolina Herrera gown, featuring a lace bodice and a white skirt, the magazine said.

Zellweger was nominated for her role in “Chicago.” Hayek got the nod for playing the Mexican painter in “Frida.”

Nicole Kidman took home the Oscar for her role in “The Hours.” “I really wish that they would have a tie so that we could both win but we both lost,” Hayek said.

