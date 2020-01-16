Vanguard Logo

Salary padding: Court dismisses case against Abia government officials

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, has dismissed the salary padding and money laundering case filed against the staff of the state’s Ministry of Finance, Mrs Charity Ukonu, Uche Udeachara and Idika Kalu, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for lack of evidence and diligent prosecution.

The suspects were arraigned on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering, stealing and diversion of funds to the tune of N6, 260,321.08( (Six Million, Two Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Three Hundred and Twenty One Naira, Eight Kobo only), contrary to Section 18(a) and punishable under Section 15 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2012 (as amended).

