Salah, Mane, Rashford, Kane named as more valuable than Messi

The CIES Football Observatory has suggested five Premier League players are more valuable than Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

The data experts have come up with a list of world football’s 10 most valuable stars, taking a range of factors such as age, contract duration and position into account.

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is the most expensive player valued at a whopping £226m, with Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in second spot, at £190m.

Liverpool attackers Mo Salah and Sadio Mane also sit above Messi in third and fifth place respectively. Salah sits behind Sterling on £149m, while Mane is reportedly worth £132m.

Between the Reds pair is Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who is being heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window.

And if the Blues want to get their hands on him, then, CIES Football Observatory believe they will have to fork out at least £144m.

Tottenham and Manchester United strikers Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are said to be more valuable than Messi, too, and come next in the list on £128m and £114m respectively.

And 32-year-old Messi, the only player to feature in the list over the age of 30, is valued at £107m.

He is followed in the list by Barca team-mate Antoine Griezmann at £105m and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez completes the top ten on £98m.

Most expensive footballers

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – £226m

2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – £190m

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – £149m

4. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) – £144m

5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – £132m

6. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – £128m

7. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – £114m

8. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – £107m

9. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) – £105m

10. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) – £98m

