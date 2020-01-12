Breaking News
Safety/Health group holds maiden conference in West Africa

Health, News
health

The global Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) will on Wednesday, January 22 organise its maiden conference in West Africa.

The event, which is billed for Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island is partnership with both Lagos and Federal Government Safety Commissions in Nigeria.

IOSH Vice President, Kayode Fowodea said: ‘’The event will launch a range of training opportunities in West Africa, including the NCFE IOSH level 3 Certificate in Safety and Health for Business, as well as the launch of IOSHs No Time Loss campaign tackling occupational cancer.”

He added that it will also focus on two main occupational cancer challenges in West Africa, asbestos and diesel engine exhaust emissions, giving practical ways businesses can tackle these and keep workers safe and healthy.

IOSH, the world’s only chartered body for safety and health is a leading membership organisation for safety and health professionals, which helps workers around the world to create safer, healthier and more sustainable work places.

Speakers at the event include representatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria, IOSH Chief Executive, Bev Messinger, IOSH Vice-President, Kayode Fowode, IOSH West Africa Consultant, Funmi Adegbola, the Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, as well as the Nigerian Insurers Association and Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.

