Sack of unqualified teachers: TRCN begins enforcement this month

…400,000 may be affected

By Adesina Wahab

Unqualified teachers in public and private primary and secondary schools in the country may from this month begin to bid their jobs farewell, as the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN starts the process of weeding them out of the system.

The Registrar, TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, disclosed this on Monday in a chat with Vanguard.

Ajiboye, who said the Council had got the data of teachers in public and private primary and secondary schools nationwide, said the enforcement would start simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation before the end of January.

Though he did not specify the aggregate figures of teachers involved, no fewer than 400,000 teachers, especially in private primary and secondary schools may be affected.

Ajiboye said the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, had helped in collating figures of teachers in the schools concerned and that the Council would not waste time in swinging into action.

“We are now in possession of the data of all the teachers involved in public and private schools. UBEC helped us get that. Also, we are only waiting for the new term to commence fully across the country for us to start the exercise. It will be done simultaneously across the country. Our monitoring teams are getting set for that.

“The deadline given unqualified teachers to brace up and regularise their status has lapsed. There is not going to be an extension of the deadline. Our qualifying examinations may be increased from three annually to four if there is need for that, that is if more candidates are seeking to sit for the exams,” he said.

He said there was need to sanitise the sector, even if there would be some initial discomfort.

“The issue of getting teachers in our schools registered and qualified professionally has been on for a while and we have given enough time for those concerned to comply. But some people are taking it with levity. But the education of our young ones is too important to be left in the hands of quacks. We cannot afford to toy with our future,” he added.

Ajiboye stressed that the Council had enough manpower and faculties to cope with the increase in the number of candidates wishing to sit for its exams.

He assured that the few issues being raised by candidates on the conduct of the exams were being addressed and that the organisation of the exams was improving with time.

Recall that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Education, had last year given December 31, 2019, as the deadline for teachers to get registered and certificated by the TRCN.

Any teacher not certificated by the Council is not expected to teach in any school in the country.

