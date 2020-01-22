S/Court Judgement: PLASU says Gov. Lalong’s victory apt , significant

Kindly Share This Story:

The Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, says the victory of Gov. Simon Lalong at the Supreme Court is apt and significant to the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Yohana Izam, said this in a statement signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bokkos by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Mr. John Agam.

Izam said Lalong’s victory at the apex Court had finally laid to rest the legal tussle over the 2019 governorship election in the state.

“The Plateau State University no doubt, has more reasons to be joyful being a leading beneficiary of the rescue administration’s giant strides in the first tenure which impacted the university in various ways.

“This is why we describe his victory as so apt and significant to us as a university especially his (Lalong) sustenance of regular payment of staff salaries and allowances and increased number of our accredited programmes.

“Also, the infrastructure transformation occasioned by activation of hitherto non-performing federal/state government projects (faculty of social science, faculty of health sciences, university health centre, mini stadium, mass communication complex, Faculty of Environmental Science annex and Faculty of Law auditorium) all within the last one year are enormous to us, ” he said.

The vice-chancellor also said that Lalong had through productive engagements, secured approval for N3 billion TETfund 2019 high impact intervention for the university.

“First of its kind, which is being applied for the development of the senate building, faculties of law and environmental science respectively,” he said.

He further disclosed that Lalong had completed the university’s library complex, including the e-library, provision of volumes of current books/journals and remodeling of Senate chambers, amongst others.

Izam said with the legal tussle completely over now, “all eyes are now fixed on his second part of the rescue mission to deliver to the people of Plateau the desired dividends of democracy”.

He, on behalf of the staff and management of the institution, congratulated Lalong on his well-deserved victory and wished him God’s guidance and support to accomplish the task before him to the people of Plateau.

“While wishing His Excellency a more impactful second tenure, PLASU like Oliver Twist will be looking forward for more, particularly in the consolidation of infrastructure projects and staffing which are already receiving attention through budgetary approvals,” he said.

vanguard

