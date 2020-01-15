Russian government resigns, after President Putin’s State-of-the-Nation Address

Kindly Share This Story:

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has announced that the entire government is resigning in a surprise statement released shortly after President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address.

Accepting the resignation, Putin asked the ministers to function as a caretaker government until a new one is formed.

Before announcing the resignation of the cabinet, Medvedev met with Putin to discuss his state-of-the-nation address, which took place earlier on Wednesday, the Kremlin’s press office said.

In his address, Putin proposed several amendments to the constitution.

Medvedev explained that his cabinet is resigning in accordance with the Article 117 of the Russian Constitution, which says that the government can offer its resignation to the president, who, in turn, can either accept or reject it.

“In this context, it is obvious that, as the government, we must provide the president with a capability to make all decisions,” which are required to implement the proposed plan, Medvedev said.

Putin also said that he plans to create a position of the deputy secretary of Russia’s security council and offer it to Medvedev.

(RT)

