Rummenigge: English Premier League is Florentino Perez’s problem

Kindly Share This Story:

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has indicated that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez struggles to deal with the financial strength of Premier League clubs.

The German explained that the English league have flexed their muscles in the last few years and have managed to attract more players than other top-flight leagues.

ALSO READ: Boateng and Goretzka fight during Bayern Munich training

“The problem with Florentino Perez, whom I know well, is called the Premier League,” Rummenigge said.”He presides over the most powerful and successful club in the world, with a great strength to attract stars.

“But Perez problem is that Premier League clubs gain three times more money from TV rights compared to clubs from Spain, Germany or France.”The English have done very well; we have to admit it.”

ALSO READ: Charlize Theron reveals how her mother killed her father

Rummenigge went on to place himself against the possible new Champions League format which could see teams play more games over the course of a season.”There are no dates available for a competition in which the two finalists would have played 21 games in total,” he added.

“With groups of eight teams we would have many games without interest.”We have reached a point where you have to say enough.”Players and coaches must get up and say that enough is enough.”

Source: Marca

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: