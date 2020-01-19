Ronaldinho names Frank Rijkaard as best coach he worked with

Kindly Share This Story:

Ronaldinho recently gave an extensive interview to the Panenka magazine. He recalled his glorious times at Barcelona, and named Frank Rijkaard as the best coach he worked with.

Ronaldinho said on the Dutchman: “He’s a great coach, a very quiet guy, the best I’ve ever worked with. He knew everything because he played at the highest level, and that made things easy for us. Everything he asked us to do, he has already done it before, so he spoke to us in a very simple and direct way.”

Ronaldinho concluded: “He gave me a lot of freedom to play my football. When we didn’t have the ball, we also had to fulfil our obligations. But when we had it, he made me feel completely free.”

Ronaldinho lasted at Barcelona between 2003 and 2008. He scored 94 goals in 207 appearances as a Blaugrana and four trophies. During his Blaugrana times, he also claimed the Ballon d’Or. He was the last Barca player before Leo Messi to win this award in 2005.

As for Rijkaard, he was in charge of Barcelona during the same period of time. The duo left the club together in the summer of 2008.

Rijkaard’s most impressive achievement was the Champions League title in 2006. The Catalans beat Arsenal

