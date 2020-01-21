Breaking News
Rivers Economic Advancement Summit targets 1000 investment stakeholders

PORT HARCOURT – OVER one thousand investments stakeholders are expected in Port Harcourt to x-ray the theme, ‘’Projecting Rivers State Towards Economic Advancement and Sustainable Future’’ at this year’s Rivers State Economic Advancement Summit.

The summit’s Project Director, Kennedy Odubu, told Vanguard that the 2020 Rivers Economic Advancement Summit, happening in March, hopes to tackle key national challenges and proffer solutions for economic progress in Rivers in the era of globalization and industrialization in Nigeria.

He said, “The summit comes along with the 2020 River State Legacy Awards at celebrating high standards in governance and recognising exemplary achievements among individuals and organisations shaping the Rivers society.

“Nominations into various categories of the Awards have begun. Members of the public can begin nominating their choice candidates on the basis of merit by following guidelines on www.emergingnigeria.com, the group’s website.

