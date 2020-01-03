Rio Ferdinand names four players Man United should sign in January

Kindly Share This Story:

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign four players in January as they look to mount a challenge for the top four.

United’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal on New Year’s Day left them five points behind fourth place Chelsea, in the race for a Champions League spot.

Solskjaer discussed potential new arrivals after that game, with James Maddison, Jack Grealish and Emre Can thought to be on his wish list.

“You can see the squad and sometimes you think, yeah, one or two additions would do nicely because we are building towards something,” Solskjaer said.

“It just depends on if what we think will be right for us will be available.” But Solskjaer’s former United teammate Ferdinand thinks the club should focus on other areas of the team.

When conducting a Q&A on Twitter, Ferdinand – who won six Premier League titles and the Champions League at Old Trafford – named the Napoli pair of Kalidou Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz as his ideal new signings this month.

Koulibaly has long been linked to United, and is seen as one of the best centre-backs in world football. Midfielder Ruiz is in his second season at Napoli, and is a recent addition to the Spanish national team.

Ferdinand also picked out Boca Juniors’ teenage midfielder Agustin Almendra as a ‘wildcard’ addition the club could make, before adding that Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani would be another ideal addition.

“Just thinking…. I would 100% go & get Edinson Cavani,” wrote Ferdinand.

“Huge experience, Goalscorer, Work Ethic & Great Pro who the younger players in the squad would learn a lot from! Thoughts?!”

United are hoping to add a midfielder to their squad this month following injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, with six names thought to be in contention.

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

