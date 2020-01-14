Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Okoye

Nigeria is blessed with talented youths and entrepreneurs who have continued to contribute to the growth of the economy not just in Nigeria but in diaspora.

Many Nigerian youths aren’t the lazy types that wait for white collar jobs before they could make it in life, that’s why Chinedu Nnamani Founder/CEO Skynaps Multivision Limited has highlighted the need for Africans to seek and grab business opportunities around the world.

The talented Mr Nnamani (alias Mr light) is a young Nigerian entrepreneur with a Bachelor’s Degree in international trade and economics from Shenyang University of Technology, China.

According to him, “The world is now more than ever interconnected and we as Africans can not be left out when it comes to trade. We Must take our businesses, products and services out there to the world.

“We must compete globally like any other business from any part of the world,” stated Nnamani.

Mr Chinedu (Mr Light) noted that the modus operandi for Skynaps Multivision limiter since it was established in July 2015, is to bridge the gap between countries. He explained that his company is a commercial business known for product quality fast moving and highly effective agricultural products such as cashew nuts, sesame seeds, ginger, cucumber and others, which are exported to various destinations.

“Skynaps Multivision Limited is a tested and trusted company as it has executed standard government contracts and services that meets the international standard to the fascination of its array of clients. For the record, it has been progressing in its agricultural and animal skin exports as it has exported over 20feet containers worth of goods to countries such as China, Hong Kong, and Vietnam,” explained the confident Mr. Chinedu Nnamani.

Vanguard

