Rev. Andimi’s murder, a shame on FG – CAN

Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed sadness over the execution of Rev. Lawan Andimi, who is the Chairman of the Christians umbrella body in Michika local government area of Adamawa State, by Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters, saying his death and those of other captives in the hands of insurgents was a shame on the Federal Government.

In a statement issued by its Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Evang. Kwamkur Vondip, on Tuesday CAN said the church was on the verge losing hope in the government’s ability to protect Nigerians following the renewed insurgent attacks on civilians, especially Christians in the North East.

The body urged Nigerians to set apart three days this week to fast and pray for improvement in the country’s security situation.

The statement read: “CAN deeply sympathises with the immediate family of Late Rev. Andimi, the President and members of Eklessiya Yan’uwa a Naijeriya (EYN) Church, the government of Adamawa State and the entire church in the country.

“We recall sadly that Late Rev. Lawan Andimi while in captivity made a passionate appeal to the leadership of his church and the federal government to come to his rescue.

“The church did everything within her reach to secure the safe release of this pastor gentleman but it was not possible because they didn’t have the military power to do so.

“Just last Sunday, a clergyman, Rev Denis Bagauri was murdered by unknown gunmen in his residence at Mayo Belwa of Adamawa State.

“The church views the unabated kidnappings, extortions and killings of Christians and innocent Nigerians as shameful to the government that each time boasts that it has conquered insurgency. It is reprehensible and saddening that each time the government comes out to claim the defeat of the insurgency, more killings of our people are committed.

“In the light of the current developments and the circumstantial facts surrounding the prevailing upsurge of attacks against the church, it will be difficult for us to believe that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari is not colluding with the insurgents to exterminate Christians in Nigeria bearing in mind the very questionable leadership of the security sector that has been skewed towards a religion and region! Is that lopsidedness not a cover-up for the operation of the insurgency? If not, why couldn’t the well-equipped security agents of Nigeria get this man killed rescued?

“While we call on Christians to be calm, we challenge the Federal Government led by President Buhari to be more proactive about the effort to get rid of the continuous siege on Nigeria and end the wanton killings and destructions of lives and property of Nigerians if the government is to be taken seriously.”

