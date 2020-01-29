‘Resign now, Nigerians have no option than to chase you out of government’

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Senate Devotes whole day to discuss security challenges in Nigeria

By Henry Umoru

DISTURBED by the level of Insecurity in the Country, with massive kilkings and wanton destruction of properties, the Senate Minority Leader on Wednesday asked the President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC led government to as a matter of urgency resign honorably.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate to kick start debate on the Motion entitled, ” Nigerian Security Challenges: Urgent need restructure, review and reorganise the current Security Architecture, Senator Abaribe warned that Nigerians are coming with stones to chase out the government since it has faiied in all its ramifications to protect lives and property against the backdrop that the government had once asked the people to stone it if it fails to perform.

Abaribe who spoke immediately after the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North moved the Motion. The motion was co- sponsored by all the Senators

Abaribe said: “We did not vote the IG of police, we did not vote the Chief of Staff, or other security chiefs, we voted the government of APC in 2015 and re-elected them in 2019 because they told us hey have the key to security.

“Today, the APC government has failed because people are being killed anyhow. If you want to deal with a matter, you first go to the head. We can go to the APC government and ask this government to resign.

“And we want to tell the government that if it does not resign, we shall have no option than to go with stones to pursue it.”

