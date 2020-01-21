Kindly Share This Story:

With the Edo Health Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP) poised to improve the general wellbeing of Edo people, residents across the state have lauded the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s investment in attaining universal health coverage in the state, especially with the extensive work on Primary Healthcare Centres in rural communities.

Commending the governor, residents and health workers in Edo State noted that with the revamping and remodeling of over 20 pilot primary healthcare centers across the 18 local governments in the state through the Edo-HIP, the state government has improved access to quality and affordable healthcare.

Speaking to journalists, one of the health workers attached to Ugbekpe-Ekperi Comprehensive Health Center, in Etsako Central Local Government Area, Felix Isegbe, said the health centres now boast of steady supply of drugs, solar-powered electricity, modern data gathering technology and portable water supply.

According to Mr. Isegbe, “Drugs were lacking in the past, but Governor Obaseki brought drugs; all the beddings were changed to new ones; new furniture was procured, and now patients are comfortable when they come here for treatment.”

“In the past, we used to take delivery with torch lights because the centre was not connected to public electricity. Even during emergencies, we didn’t have access to light. But with the installation of the solar power, we now have access to 24-hours electricity supply” he added.

He said “If a patient is to deliver in the centre today, there is 24 hours electricity supply available. In taking seizuring cases, we now see light to use. We have regular supply of drugs and computer systems are deployed to capture the data of patients which equally appear on a dashboard in the governor’s office. You can’t get this type of healthcare centre before Governor Obaseki assumed office. He has changed the system of operating PHCs by ensuring all that is needed and available in Specialist Hospital is here.”

He said the healthcare facility has continued to record increase in number of persons who seek medical care.

A patient in the PHC, Gloria Akhilomhe, said the provision of water facility has alleviated the plights of women who give birth in the centre, noting, “Before now, when women come here for delivery, they asked us to provide water from our homes. We now have water running 24-hours.”



