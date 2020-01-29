Residents flee Oben community over SEPLAT gas-well explosion

Kindly Share This Story:

Residents of Oben community, Orhionwon local government area of Edo state, have fled their community following Seplat’s Gas Well explosion which has destroyed the oil firm’s Christmas tree, fence and also affected several asthmatic patients in the community as a result of the gas fume.

It was learnt that those asthmatic patients that were said to have been affected by the gas fume are undergoing medical treatment and are being catered for by the community executive without support from SEPLAT management.

Prince Innocent Ogiemuwony, the Community Elders Council’s Chairman, Mr. Johnbull Omokaro, the Secretary and Mr. Michael Asemota who expressed anger while speaking to newsmen, said the SEPLAT Gas Well explosion had moved a lot of their people from the community as they try to avoid inhaling more of the gas fume.

Mr. Stanley Opara, communication manager, SEPLAT, also confirmed the incident but said the health hazard caused by the explosion was being exaggerated.

The Oben residents complained that the explosion had stirred anxiety in the community, pointing out that other oil firms around SEPLAT could not risk leaving their vehicles were they were packed for the fear of being damaged by the explosion the day the incident occured, saying that on 24th January, 2020 SEPLAT team came to investigate the remote cause of the explosion.

The community leaders said those who came from SEPLAT were speaking their dialect and that when they asked about the effect of the gas fume on the community, SEPLAT said they were still carrying out investigation.

Speaking further, they said, “As we speak to you people, since the incident happened, SEPLAT has not called to tell us what the outcome of their investigtion was even when the whole community is polluted with the gas fume that is affecting most of our people that are asthmatic patient.

They explained, “Because of the gas flair and its effect, our people have left the community to other sister communities as the air they breathe is no longer safe but polluted, while some have been admitted for medical attention and can no longer attend engagements in their usual daily activities until SEPLAT deems it necessary to help us from this situation.

“In Europe, this is not accepted because when there are such incidents, it is expected that the company ought to have reached us to know the extent of damage the gas fume had caused and the possible means to cushion the effect of the gas explosion and also show real care mostly when it has to do with health issues.

“Our community will not continue to fold their hands and allow this to continue because we have suffered a lot as there is no single amenity in the entire community established by multinational oil companies that have been operating in the area for the past ten to twenty years, yet, we have nothing to write home about these oil companies”

It was gathered that the spot where the explosion occurred and destroyed the Christmas tree and the fence has been barricaded with red and white cloth; a warning sign for people to stay away from the spot.

When contacted, Mr. Opara, the SEPLAT Communication Manager, said there was such incident but not the way it has been described, saying that the spot where the incident occurred was far from the community and that it happens sometimes but not the way the story is being painted.

