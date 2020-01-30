Breaking News
Researches show high drug use in Lagos State, says NDLEA boss

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday said that  Lagos State required a stronger collaboration with  the NDLEA to fight the  prevalent drug abuse in the state.

The Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, retired Col. Muhammad Abdullah, said this at the public destruction of over 100 tonnes of narcotics in Seme near Badagry in Lagos State.

The  narcotics were seized by the formations of NDLEA in Lagos state.

The formations are: the  Lagos Command with its headquarters at Ikeja, Ikoyi operational office,  and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) operational office.

Others are: the Apapa Port, Tincan Island Port and Seme Special Command which is the land border between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

Abdullah  said that the United Nations in its 2018 drug survey on Nigeria revealed a high drug prevalence use in Lagos state.

It said that the abuse represented  18 per cent of  the total illicit drugs consumed in the country.

“Therefore, the NDLEA craves  the indulgence of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu  for the enhancement of more robust initiatives that will discourage drug abuse in the state.

“Although the state has inaugurated its `Lagos kicks against Drug Abuse’’ (LASKADA) innitiative,  more efforts are  needed to fight this menace,’’ the NDLEA boss said.

According to him, the drugs publicly destroyed consist of   770.02kg of Cocaine,271.66kg of heroine, 258.06 kg of Meth, 234.96 kg of ephedrine,   27.258 kg of tramadol,  87.47 kg of cannabis and  2.287kg of khat .

The NDLEA boss also  said  that Ondo State and Edo remained the highest producers of some  of the illicit drugs in the country.

He  said that  there was  the need to take urgent steps to resuscitate the country’s cherished value.

He said, “I want parents to extend their parenting beyond their immediate family levels  and ensure that  children from their communities are properly brought up.”

Also,  Gov.  Babajide Sanwo-Olu  of Lagos State in his address  said that the state was  ready to support the fight against drug abuse

The governor, who was represented by the state Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Yaquob Oshoala,  said that  the state was ready to protect the indigenes using appropriate intelligence.

The Commander of Seme Special Area Command, Mr Udotong Essien,  commended the NDLEA boss for remaining resolute in his  fight  against drug trafficking in the country.

Essien said,“ The personalty behind this great success is our amiable chairman; he is a man of profound intellect, a seasoned lawyer and a sound administrator.

The Lagos Commander of NDLEA , Mr Ralph Igwenagu, said that the command would  step-up its public enlightenment programmes.

He said such would be to sensitise the public on the dangers associated with the use of illicit drugs.

“Many enlightenment programmes had been  carried out in the past in various schools, markets, religious centres, motor parks among others, but the command will step -up.’’

Igwenagu also expressed the comnand’s appreciation to the members of the public that  he said were providing credible information to the command.

