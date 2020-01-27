Research institutes’ll proffer solutions to our economic backwardness, not universities — Onuesoke

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

A FORMER Governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has said what Nigeria need are research institutes and not new universities, insisting that research institutes were critical to sustainable economic growth and development of any nation.

Speaking to newsmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos after attending a one day workshop on policy and strategy for sustainable economic growth, Onuesoke said the role of research institutes as development driver could not be overemphasized

Also read:

He said; “the growing number of universities are not what is needed now to tackles the reality of underdevelopment that is currently staring at us on the face.

“Despite having the bulk of universities across the nation, the apparent gap and weakness in our social-economic life are left wide open and this is due to the absence of research institute that would have been able to fill these gaps and proffer solutions to our economic backwardness”.

Onuesoke called on the executive arm of government, legislature and stakeholders to begin to look at the plethora of benefits that would come from having more research institute than new universities.

He said: “It has become imperative for us as a nation to set our gaze on the future while we confront the myriads of problems bedevilling us currently. Also if Nigeria must take her place in the global scheme of things as a world player, all hands must be on deck to encourage research institutes that would proffer the first-hand solution to world problems like epidemic and diseases, space technology, agriculture and information technology.

“This can only be achieved with a complete presentation of a clear cut philosophy of national development, a philosophy which should spell out the direction in which Nigeria needs to channel its development efforts to.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: