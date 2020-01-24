Rerun: PDP reveals Akpabio’s alleged rigging plans

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State has raised alarm over plans by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to allegedly rig the rerun elections in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District through the mercenary of DIG Michael Igbizi, armed thugs and fake police.

Speaking to newsmen in Uyo, the PDP National Legal Adviser and Chairman of the PDP election committee for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem accused Akpabio and the APC of attempting to prove a point where APC is not popular.

“Undeterred by the humiliating defeat handed him by Senator Chris Ekpenyong and his massive rejection by people of his senatorial district, Senator Godswill Akpabio has perfected plans to use foul means to manufacture large votes obviously, just to prove that he is popular in Essien Udim even after he has conceded defeat.

“He is determined to massively rig the elections in aid of his party’s candidates for the House of Representatives and House of Assembly just to deceive the world that APC is popular in his Local Government Area.

“To achieve this, Senator Akpabio has allegedly procured the service of DIG Michael Igbizi (whom they sat beside each other in the same Ibom Air flight yesterday), whose intention is to reenact the roles played by AIG Musa Kimo during the last elections.

“He has also marked some leading members of the PDP for intimidation, assault and arrest, top on the list are Chief M.A Afangideh, Sir Emem Akpabio, Prince Akpabio, Chief E.E.P Umanah, Hon. Nsini Umanah, Hon. Anthony Luke, Hon. Sunyiekekere Inokon, Barr Imowo Okpokpo, Engr Oliver Ebong among others.

“Additionally, the services of armed thugs referred to by them as walking stick contractors from Port Harcourt and the Bayelsa States and some fake soldiers and policemen have been procured and are en route Essien Udim as we speak.

“ This group will be under the alleged operational command of CSP Idorenyin Akpabio, an alleged nephew of Senator Akpabio, who is currently in charge of Operation Puff Ada in Akwa Ibom State.”

The party leader called on the Inspector General of Police to call to order DIG Mike Igbizi, whom he said is famed for unprofessional and anti-democratic electoral assistance to APC as evident in Kano rerun and the governorship election in Bayelsa State.

“It will be a crying shame for the institutions of government to allow, or aid chief Akpabio in a second opportunity to brutalize the people of Essien Udim and rape democracy.

“We urge our members and the general voting public in Essien Udim to take necessary protective measures to defend their votes and remain alive. They should be conscious that those coming against them do not have duplicate lives, we must defend our people and property, from both internal and external aggression.”

Vanguard

