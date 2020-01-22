Imo rerun election: Uzodinma, Okorocha, Araraume team up

Kindly Share This Story:

As Police set to provide security

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Ahead of this Saturday’s Okigwe North rerun election in Imo state, political momentum yesterday heightened in the area.

This came as the All Progressives Congress, APC, had a mega rally in the primary school at Anara junction in Isiala Mbano local government area of the Federal Constituency.

The rally witnessed the members of the APC, both National and State members, with the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, as well as the APC, national organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro and APC, recognized state chairman Marcelenius Nlemigbo.

Vanguard gathered that they all stormed the area to show solidarity for the candidate of APC, Miriam Onuoha, who is challenging the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Obinna Onwubuariri, the candidate of the PDP.

Others included the House of Representatives member for Njaba/Isu/Nwangele, Ugonna Ozuigbo, the member representing Ohaji/Egbem/Oguta/Oru West Federal constituency, Kingsley Uju, former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, George Etche as well as Mr Uche Nwosu, son-in-law to Okorocha among others.

Just as the political permutations in Imo, have been divisional as for who actually will be the winner of the rerun election in the affected areas as ordered by the court.

This came as the police and other security agencies have vowed to provide adequate security before during and after the rerun elections.

According to the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Fafowora, through the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, said: “The Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Fafowora, in conjunction with all security agencies held a meeting with INEC REC, candidates, political parties and stakeholders.

“The CP on behalf of all the security agencies, assures all present of the Security Agencies readiness to provide safety and security to all stakeholders before during and after the election, he advised them to play by the rules and avoid all forms of electoral malpractice and offences.

“The INEC REC, Professor Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, also pledge to be neutral and promise to conduct the election in line with international best practices, he further assured the house of the Commission’s readiness to conduct the election on come Saturday 25/01/20.

“The chairman of the state Inter-party Advisory Committee IPAC, Mr Ben Duru Commended the Police and other security agencies for their professional and exemplary conduct during the general election, he charged them not to relent but to consolidate and improve on such achievement come Saturday.

“Consequently, there was an interactive session and contributions from stakeholders and representative of various political parties present.

“Finally, candidates/ representative signed an undertaking to peaceful before, during and after the elections.”

