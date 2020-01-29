Reps retain Doguwa as House Leader, swear in five others

Kindly Share This Story:

Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday sworn in Hassan Ado Doguwa as the Majority Leader of the House.

Five other newly elected members of the House who won their rerun elections during the last Saturday rerun elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also sworn in by the speaker.

The quintet are – Hon. Munir Baba Dan-Agundi ( Kano), Hon. Alex Egbona (Cross-River), Hon. Miriam Onuoha (Imo), Hon. Datti Yako Alli (Kano) and Hon. Jafaru Mohammed Auwalu (Bauchi).

Immediately after the exercise, the speaker announced the decision of the APC caucus to retain Ado Doguwa as House Leader, the seat he vacated in November last year when he was sacked by the Court of Appeal.

Gbajabiamila said: “By the unanimous contention and agreement, the APC caucus in the House has agreed to return Ado Doguwa as the Leader of the House of Representatives.”

The speaker’s announcement sparked wild and prolonged jubilation by the lawmakers who had been chanting “leader! Leader!! Leader!!!” before and after he was sworn in.

The House Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Mongunu, later moved a motion for Doguwa to resume his seat as the House Leader and this was seconded by Taiwo Oluga. The motion was unanimously supported by the House members.

The inauguration was witnessed by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Senator Barau Jibril, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and party leaders from Kano.

