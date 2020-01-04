Reps C’ttee lauds NAF operations in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

The House of Representatives Committee on Air Force has lauded the effort of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) for destroying a terrorist logistics facility at Gujeri, Borno.

The Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Muhammad Koko (APC-Kebbi), gave the commendation in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Koko lauded the NAF recent offensive on the terrorists and pledged parliamentary support to the Air Force in the fight against terrorism.

“The House Committee on Air Force wants to use this medium to congratulate the NAF for carrying out a nighttime airstrike executed on 31 Dec. 2019 after series of intelligence and surveillance.

“This is a sign of a New Year in NAF operations in 2020.

“The Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Abubakar has always proved to the country that the force is capable of carrying out its assignment in the interest of Nigerians.

“We hereby use this occasion to commend the operations and promise to do all within our Constitution to provide the necessary equipment needed for the discharge of their duties,” Koko said.

He assured Nigerians that the Committee under the watch of the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila would carry out its oversight functions diligently and efficiently.

“I am optimistic that the force will sustain the tempo in its fight to wipe out the terrorist hideouts completely in Nigeria especially the North East,” he said.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his enduring support for the Force, he urged residents in the North East to continue to provide necessary information to help the force in its operations.

The legislator said that the committee would do everything in its capacity to ensure the welfare of the force and other sister security agencies.

Earlier, NAF had in a statement said that its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole had destroyed a Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics facility at Gujeri, Sambisa Forest in Borno.

NAF said its missions had identified some makeshift structures being used by the terrorists to reserve fuel and other items used for the maintenance of their vehicles.

