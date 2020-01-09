Report reveals Ferguson’s ‘devastated’ reaction to Man United loss

Kindly Share This Story:

Sir Alex Ferguson ‘had a face like thunder’ at the final whistle in Manchester United’s 3-1 loss at home to Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils were blown away as City found themselves 3-0 up inside the first 38 minutes before Marcus Rashford got one back in the second half of their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Ferguson, who retired in 2013 as United boss but stayed on the club’s board, still attends most matches and was present for the defeat to Pep Guardiola’s men.

And the Daily Record claims that Ferguson was ‘crushed’ by the loss to City and ‘headed straight to his office alone with a glass of red wine at half-time’.

Fergie ‘made himself unavailable’ and ‘swerved a drink with rival directors’ as the scoreline sunk in.

The report adds that the Scot ‘refused to mingle and had a face like thunder’ with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward similarly ‘dejected’.

A source told the Daily Record: “The directors’ lounge wasn’t a good place to be at half-time from a United point of view.

“All Sir Alex wanted to do was go straight to his office. He couldn’t face anyone and was determined to be somewhere else, while Mr. Woodward just had his head in his hands.”

