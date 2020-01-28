Reno blasts Femi Adesina over alleged false accusation of popular cleric

Kindly Share This Story:

Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has taken a swipe at Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, over claim that a popular cleric gave false prophesy about political issues in the country.

Adesina, in a tweet, said of a popular cleric whom he said had prophesied that the Governor of Kaduna state, El-Rufai would not win the governorship election in the state. Mr. Adesina also said in the tweet that the popular cleric also prophesied that whoever would win the 2015 presidential election would not rule.

According to Adesina, “He claims to be prophet. He said whoever won 2015 presidential poll would not rule. He said El-Rufai won’t win in Kaduna. Later, he said the man would die within a time. El-Rufai is well and alive. Is that one a prophet? Fake. It’s not me that says so, it’s the Holy Bible.”

However, reacting to Adesina’s claims, Pastor Omokri, on Tuesday, said the popular cleric never said that El-Rufai would not win. He said Adesina, rather, quoted the cleric out of context. Pastor Omokri said the cleric never gave any prophesy but had only commented on the issues on ground then.

According to Omokri, the popular cleric did not prophesy but advised the governor not to sign the Kaduna Religious Preaching Bill into law.

Omokri wrote thus: “Dear Femi Adesina,

How can General Buhari succeed when he is surrounded by so great a cloud of liars, like you and Garba? Let me expose all the lies in your tweet one by one.

First lie: The popular cleric never said El-Rufai would die “within a time.” He said El-Rufai would die IF he signs the Kaduna Religious Preaching Bill into law. The Bill was passed in May 2019. Up until today, El-Rufai has NOT signed. What is El-Rufai afraid of? Why has he not signed that Bill, 7 months after passage? You, Femi, urge him to sign, then we will know who is the false prophet.

Second lie: The popular cleric never said El-Rufai would not win. Show the video where he said that. In fact, what he said is that in APC, El-Rufai is seen as a likely successor to Buhari. Please Google it. Femi, must you lie like Lai?

Third Lie-‪ The cleric’s prophecy that whoever won in 2015 would not rule was spot on and has come to pass. Even General Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari, testified that Buhari did not rule between 2015-2019, but that a cabal ruled on his behalf.

Femi, you claim to be a pastor. Stop lying. You are putting the church into disrepute!”

