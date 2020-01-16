Relocation of Okobaba sawmill, ready in Q1 2020 ―LASG assures

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has said that the planned relocation of Okobaba Sawmill to Agbowa-lkosi will commence by the first quarter of the year 2020 as earlier scheduled.

There are over 2, 000 Sawmillers at the Okobaba Sawmill in Ebuta-Metta axis of the state.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, who disclosed this, however, appealed to stakeholder to cooperate with the government in its effort to relocate the market to a more suitable place in Agbowa.

Salako urged the sawmillers, residents and the oloto family to exercise patience and allow peace to reign in the community, saying that government would continue to interact with all stakeholders for a lasting solution while the relocation process is on-going.

He explained that the state government while being mindful of the exigency of moving the market from its present location would not do so at the expense of standard as her aim was to deliver enduring infrastructure that would not only ease business at the Agbowa Timbervilla but also address the challenges faced by stakeholders at Okobaba.

He reiterated that the relocation of the sawmill had become necessary to address the environmental challenges brought about by the existence of the market and bequest the functional well organized and resilient smart city in line with the THEMES, (Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy; Entertainment and Tourism; Security and Good Governance) agenda of the state government.

According to Salako, the Ministry is already streamlining the roles of contractors and agencies involved in the project in order to ensure that actual relocation activities start first quarter of the year 2020 as promised earlier.

Vanguard News Nigeria.