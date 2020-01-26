Release Leah Sharibu with or without baby – Northern CAN tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Following the report that Boko Haram captive, Leah Sharibu has given birth to a baby boy in captivity, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN in the 19 Northern States and the FCT, Rev. Yakubu Pam has called on the Federal government and security agencies to do all they can to ensure the traumatized Leah is rescued and reunited with her family.

Pam who also urged the federal government to verify the recent report, noted that Leah’s parents and the Christian community would accept her either with a baby or not as Leah remains a good and worthy Ambassador of Jesus Christ that is being persecuted by Boko haram insurgents on account of her faith.

In a statement in Jos on Sunday, the Northern CAN Chair said, “The news making the rounds that Leah had given birth to a baby boy for a Boko Haram Commander came to the Northern Christian Community as a shock and should be investigated by the Federal Security agencies. President Buhari should verify this claim to authenticate the source of the story and if confirmed to be true, should do all that is within his power to negotiate the release of Leah without further delay from Boko haram den to be reunited with her parents.

“Leah remains a good and worthy Ambassador of Jesus Christ that is being persecuted by Boko Haram insurgents on account of her faith, whatever might have happened to her in the cause of her captivity in the Boko Haram den in the last two years could have been under duress and brute force by the insurgents. Leah is not married to any Boko haram Commander as claimed by the insurgents.”

“The situation Miss Sharibu found herself in Boko Haram den is not what any Girl child could wish to experience in her life time or wish to happen to any other girl child from the Southern part of the country. The Church in the North is still behind the position of Leah’s parents whose demand at the moment is for the release of their daughter from Boko haram den either with a baby or no baby born to a Boko haram Commander.”

He urged the insurgents to turn a new leaf from their wicked ways and seek for forgiveness from God over the hardship they have caused many families.

