Reject Buhari’s request to validate NDDC Interim Mgt, VATLAD tells Senate

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South South

A rights group, Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Democracy, VATLAD, yesterday, urged the Senate to reject the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to approve an Interim Management Committee, IMC, for Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, saying it was a mockery of the law.

The group also insisted that the Senate, which screened and cleared members of the Commission’s Board forwarded by the same Buhari, last year, should not be invited to approve the interim management it had asked to vacate the Commission because of its illegality..

National President of the group, Mr. Emmanuel Igbini, in a statement, said: “Having carefully analysed this request in light of the majority views of the affected people of the oil producing states of the core Niger Delta region, we patriotically demand that our distinguished Senate must rise up now in the true spirit of patriotism as it did in year 2006 against former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third term agenda, to reject this new request by President Buhari to seek Senate’s approval for Interim Management Committee of NDDC and rejection of NDDC Board screened and confirmed by the Senate.

“This request like OBJ’s third term must be rejected in its entirety in order to save our dear country from further crisis that if allowed, would worsen national insecurity and threaten existing peace and unity.

“Unlike OBJ’s term agenda, we have stated over and over that we are convinced that President Buhari means well for the peace and development of Niger Delta region, but sadly, some very few unpatriotic Nigerians who are privileged to have access to him are deliberately misleading him to act against the Constitutional decision taken by the 9th Senate to screen and confirm his nominees for the Governing Board of NDDC.

” These persons are misleading President Buhari in order to severe the smooth relationship so far existing between him and the Senate which Nigerians view as Senate being a ‘rubber stamp’.

“These few unpatriotic Nigerians never care about the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria but only about themselves and what they can exploit from our dear country, Nigeria. They do not even care about President Buhari.

“They succeed in their unpatriotic acts only where and when there are crises in our Country which they exploit.

“These are the same people who misled Late Gen. Sani Abacha only to turn around to condemn and betray him after his death.

“These are the same people who misled Gen. Ibrahim Babangida to annul the June 12, 1993 Election only to turn around to condemn and deny him.

“These are the same people who misled President Obasanjo to pursue 3rd term only to turn around to condemn and deny him.

“These are the same people who misled President Goodluck Jonathan not to implement some positive outcomes of National Conference and some decisions of the National Assembly.”

