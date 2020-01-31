Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI: AHEAD of a major crusade to be organized by late Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke’s Christ for All Nation in Warri, Delta state church leaders in the oil-rich city have condemned the brutal murder of Rev Lawan Andimi of Christian Association of Nigeria CAN in Adamawa state by suspected Boko Haram insurgents .

Flanked by leaders of the church in Warri, Chairman Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Delta state, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi urged the federal government to take the security of lives, particularly Christians in the north seriously.

On the crusade billed to commence February 13 to 16 at Urhobo College, Bishop Enakirerhi said it was the wish of the German Christian Evangelist before his death that his Christ for All Nation holds a crusade in Warri, adding that the successor of Bonnke, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda will lead other church leaders for the crusade.

“It pleased God that before he called Reinhard Bonnke home, he put it in his heart that his ministry should hold a crusade in Warri. Delta state. It is, therefore, a privilege to be the first host of the great gospel crusade after the demise of Reinhard Bonnke”, he said.

He recalled that when the late Bonnke held a crusade in the city of Warri, it coincided with Warri crisis, adding that after he prayed calm returned to the city.

Continuing, he said there will be free buses to convey people from all parts of the state and boats for those in riverine communities. He said there would also be accommodation for 1000 of those that may want to stay all through the period of the crusade in Warri.

On the killing of Christians, the church leaders further enjoined the federal government to put an end to it, saying it is the responsibility of the federal government to guarantee the security of lives and properties across the length and breadth of the country.

