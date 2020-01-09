Breaking News
Red Cross treats 10 wounded victims of Monguno attack

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday it has treated 10 wounded victims of the Monguno attack at its Surgical Ward in Maiduguri Specialist Hospital, Borno State.

The ICRC Head of Delegation in Nigeria, Mr. Eloi Fillion, disclosed this through several tweets shared by the Committee Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Dawobe, in Abuja.

Fillion said: “My colleagues from the ICRC Surgical Team in Maiduguri received 10 wounded patients from the Tuesday attack in Monguno, Borno.

“Five patients were evacuated by air and five by road.

“After decades of ICRC service, I am always heartbroken to see women and children among patients.

“Civilians pay the price of conflicts often.”

He said ICRC surgeons have operated on the most critically wounded victims at the hospital. (NAN)

 

