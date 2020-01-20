Real Madrid complete signing of Brazilian prospect Reinier

Kindly Share This Story:

Real Madrid have completed the signing of teenage Brazilian prospect Reinier from Flamengo on a six-and-a-half-year deal, the Spanish giants announced on Monday.

According to reports in Spain and in Brazil, Madrid will pay the player’s buyout clause, amounting to around 30 million euros ($33.3m), with 80 per cent going to Flamengo and the remainder to his representatives and his family.

The attacking midfielder — whose contract will run until June 2026 — celebrated his 18th birthday on Sunday.

In a statement, Real said Reinier will team up with Castilla, the club’s second team who play in Spain’s third tier, after competing in South American Olympic qualifying with Brazil’s under-23 team. That tournament is currently taking place in Colombia.

Reinier helped Flamengo win last year’s Brazilian league and Copa Libertadores double and has chosen Real Madrid despite reported interest from Barcelona and other leading European clubs.

An unused substitute when Flamengo lost to Liverpool in last month’s Club World Cup final in Qatar, he is just the latest exciting young Brazilian talent to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior followed the same path from Flamengo in 2018, while his fellow 19-year-old forward, Rodrygo, arrived from Santos prior to the start of this season.

