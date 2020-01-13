Real Betis keen on signing Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy

Kindly Share This Story:

Spanish side Real Betis are eyeing the signing of Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy when his contract runs out in the summer.

Mendy has failed to nail down a place in the Leicester team after returning from a loan stint at OGC Nice in the summer of 2018, and has now fallen down the pecking order behind the likes of Wilfred Ndidi and Hamza Choudhury.

The Frenchman has started just one game this season, which came in the FA Cup. He has also made just two appearances from the bench for the Foxes in the Premier League.

As a result, ​Estadio Deportivo claim that Betis are interested in the player, and are set to wait until the summer to bring him to Seville when his contract expires.

Betis are currently short in midfield, and will be looking to bring fresh blood to the club when on-loan Carles Aleñá returns to Barcelona at the end of this season.

The ​La Liga outfit will also be hoping to bolster their midfield ranks this January too, and are closing in on the signing of Guido Rodriguez from Club America.

Brendan Rodgers is happy to let Mendy go, knowing that they have a wealth of options in midfield. Should they receive a good offer for the 27-year-old this winter, then they would also be willing to sell him before his contract runs down.

​Leicester though are set to endure a quiet January in terms of incoming players, and will hope they have enough quality in their side to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

The Foxes will now be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 home defeat to Southampton in the ​Premier League, as they head to Turf Moor to take on an out-of-sorts Burnley side on Sunday afternoon.

