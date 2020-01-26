Nooooooooo God please No! Reactions trail Kobe Bryant, daughter’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

You cannot be a true follower of the slam-dunk game and not know Kobe Bryant. The LA Lakers and basketball legend had a successful career that spanned two decades, making and breaking records in the process.

On January 26, 2020, Bryant and four others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California – they were his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, her teammate and her teammate’s parent.

Kobe’s last tweet was a reaction to LeBron James breaking his scoring record in the NBA.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

From Dwayne Wade to Tom Brady, reactions have started pouring in and below are some of them.

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, as first reported by TMZ and confirmed by @wojespn. He was 41. pic.twitter.com/jt4ccu2Rw4 — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, sources tell CNN. He was 41. Follow live updates. https://t.co/gYqqNClmi3 pic.twitter.com/oqq0P1Pgti — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 26, 2020

The Raptors and Spurs both ran the first 24 seconds of the clock run off the clock in honor of Kobe. What an incredible moment. pic.twitter.com/vj1EFcuFpV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 26, 2020

A true sporting icon.

Rest in peace, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/4BuwDWtJ94 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2020

Only yesterday, LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant on the all-time NBA point-scoring list. Then, he shared their story. Rest In Peace, Mamba 🐍 💔#9WWOShttps://t.co/Y80rTL4gHQ — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 26, 2020

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020



