Nooooooooo God please No! Reactions trail Kobe Bryant, daughter’s death

Kobe Bryant
By Emmanuel Okogba

You cannot be a true follower of the slam-dunk game and not know Kobe Bryant. The LA Lakers and basketball legend had a successful career that spanned two decades, making and breaking records in the process.

On January 26, 2020, Bryant and four others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California – they were his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, her teammate and her teammate’s parent.

Kobe’s last tweet was a reaction to LeBron James breaking his scoring record in the NBA.

From Dwayne Wade to Tom Brady, reactions have started pouring in and below are some of them.


