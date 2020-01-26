Nooooooooo God please No! Reactions trail Kobe Bryant, daughter’s death

By Emmanuel Okogba
You cannot be a true follower of the slam-dunk game and not know Kobe Bryant. The LA Lakers and basketball legend had a successful career that spanned two decades, making and breaking records in the process.
On January 26, 2020, Bryant and four others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California – they were his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, her teammate and her teammate’s parent.
Kobe’s last tweet was a reaction to LeBron James breaking his scoring record in the NBA.
Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020
From Dwayne Wade to Tom Brady, reactions have started pouring in and below are some of them.
Nooooooooooo God please No!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, as first reported by TMZ and confirmed by @wojespn.
He was 41. pic.twitter.com/jt4ccu2Rw4
— ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020
NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, sources tell CNN. He was 41. Follow live updates. https://t.co/gYqqNClmi3 pic.twitter.com/oqq0P1Pgti
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 26, 2020
The Raptors and Spurs both ran the first 24 seconds of the clock run off the clock in honor of Kobe. What an incredible moment. pic.twitter.com/vj1EFcuFpV
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 26, 2020
A true sporting icon.
Rest in peace, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/4BuwDWtJ94
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2020
Only yesterday, LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant on the all-time NBA point-scoring list. Then, he shared their story.
Rest In Peace, Mamba 🐍 💔#9WWOShttps://t.co/Y80rTL4gHQ
— Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 26, 2020
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020