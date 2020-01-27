Re-run election: Police arrest 8 recalcitrant persons in Sokoto

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police in Sokoto state said it had arrested no fewer than eight recalcitrant persons for various electoral offences during Saturday’s re-run election in the state.

A statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Sadiq and issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Monday, said that the suspects are currently under investigations for possible prosecution.

According to Sadiq, the Command clearly enumerated the rules of engagement for both political actors and the electorate.

“This, as well as the roles to be professionally played by security operatives, in addition to the provision of Joint Operations Room distress call lines.

“These proactive measures led to a successful re-run election in the state, apart from the one in ISA local government area that was thwarted due to the activities of bandits.

“However, fate of which will be decided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” he said.

Sadiq noted that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Kaoje, urged members of the public to shun all forms of crime and endeavor to furnish the Police with credible information that could be utilized in enhancing security of the state.

