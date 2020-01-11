RCCG provides healthcare services, relief materials to Abuja community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Region 10, Group 1, FCT, has offered free healthcare services and donated relief materials to residents of Kado community, Abuja and its environs.

The free health services, which included heart screening, blood sugar, malaria, body mass Index mass, BMI, tests among other medical supports, were part of the Church’s end of year activities.

Speaking at the event, Pastor Kemi Oluyele, RCCG Regional Evangelist, said the programme was planned and executed in obedience to biblical injunctions which mandated the Church to help the needy.

His words: “The whole country is tough but we have an injunction from God to impact the people and the environment. We have brought medical personnel and some relief materials. We believe this is just the beginning.

“People are on holidays. What do they eat? Some don’t have food. So, we thought to intervene to alleviate poverty and hunger. It is part of the culture of the church.

“We have a whole department called the Christian Social Responsibility that makes sure funds and personnel are available to ensure we impact the local communities to alleviate poverty and support the federal government.

“The idea is let the people be fed and taken care of; then, they will know how to make progress in the country.”

Also speaking, the Outreach Coordinator, Pastor Chris Olukolade, said the medical mission and relief distribution programme took place in Kado and four other communities in the outskirt of the city simultaneously, stressing that the concern of the Church was also to complement the efforts of the government in the provision of humanitarian services.

For Dr. Ademola Adeyinka, a former Director of Clinical Services, State House Hospital, Aso Rock, who is also a volunteer and member of RCCG, the outreach was the Church’s way of giving back to the community and showing love to the people.

He said, “We have a team of doctors and other health professionals who are present to give free service to the community, because we understand that government alone cannot solve all the needs of the people.

“We are running basic test for them. In a community like this, we expected a lot of infections and other medical issues related to nutrition and hygiene.”

A beneficiary, Mrs Blessing Bassey, said she heard about the outreach from a cleric who invited her.

She thanked the church for the initiative and appeal to them not to relent in the assistance to the community, saying “I am happy because my purpose of coming was fulfilled. How many Nigerians can afford to visit the hospital for treatment these days?”

Vanguard News Nigeria

