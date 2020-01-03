Rangers assure supporters of NPFL top 4 finish

Kindly Share This Story:

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu General Manager, Davison Owumi, has assured supporters of the club that it would strive to finish the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season on the top four bracket.

Owumi made this promise to the club teaming supporters in Enugu on Friday, while reacting to the club slide in form in the league and continental.

”Our drop in form can happen to every good team around the world and we are getting over it.

”Thankfully, we are almost past the bridge and would soon be at the top four bracket of the league table.

”Injuries to key players really affected our push at the start of the season which led to us losing some matches that should have been won.

”Let our fans around the globe be assured of a top finish this season,” he said.

Owumi regretted the club failure to take the league by storm from the first match and expressed confidence that the club would still turn things around.

“I understand the feelings of our supporters but I urge them to calm down and look with positive attitude towards the turn for the better of our dear Rangers.

”Slide in form is not peculiar to any team and such was expected of every great football club or footballing nation.

”It has come and gone, and we have turned the bend’, soonest we would be among the top echelon of the NPFL,” he said.

Owumi still believed that a place in the last eight of Total/CAF Confederation cup 2019/2020 season is still open for the Flying Antelopes.

On the recent PlayStation recognition of the club, he said that the decision of the online games owners to have the club on its platform goes a long way to depict the level which Rangers have attained.

He said that such would help sell the image of the club further round the globe.

Owumi said that for Rangers and Enyimba FC to earn the right means that Nigeria club are beginning to be recognised globally.

The PlayStation recognition will see Rangers and Enyimba FC feature in the world acclaimed football simulation video game show developed by PES popularly called PlayStation in the 2020 edition. (NAN)

