Raging fire destroys multi-million naira properties across Lagos in 24hrs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It was a day of fire rage in Lagos early hours of Saturday as several properties were gutted in separate fire outbreaks across the state.

Several properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno. At press time, no loss of life was recorded in the tragedies.

The fire outbreaks occurred at the following areas: A residential building at Number 16 Ogunjimi Street, Agbotikuyo, Agege; Residential building at Oba Akinjobi Close on Ikeja, Maryland G.R.A; At number1 Mukuolu Street on Ajayi Road, Ogba and Amu Timber Market in Mushin, Local Government Area.

The extent of damage and devastation was recorded much at Amu Timber Market, Mushin by Olorunshogo Bus Stop.

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the fire incidents were curtailed by combined efforts of emergency responders, including Lagos Fire Service, Nigeria Police, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, LNSC.

According to LASEMA, at no.1 Mukuolu Street, Ogba, it received distress call at 18:07 and through collaborative effort, the fire was effectively brought under control at about 18:40 hours.

“Situation report from onsite investigations conducted by LASEMA Response Team upon arrival revealed that the immediate cause of the fire outbreak at the Ogba one storey shopping complex which consisted of nine shops on the top floor, was due to illicit incineration of household wastes behind the shopping complex,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

Amu Market

According to the Lagos State Fire Service spokesman, Mr. Amodu, the raging fire at Amu, which started around 1 30.am on Friday, was doused and put out at about 5 am on Saturday by combined team of stakeholders.

“Let’s remain fire safety conscious,” Amodu stated.

According to LASEMA boss, the raging inferno at Amu Timber Market in Mushin by Olorunshogo Bus Stop, “Following the spate of fire combated in several locations in Lagos, yesterday, (Friday), “the Amu Plank Market fire outbreak which was reported about 01:25 a.m through distress calls to LASEMA’s Control Room via 767, was curtailed with virtually all First Responders in place and at work.

“Upon arrival at incident scene, it was observed that many plank shops and adjoining residential buildings were gutted by the raging fire.

“Further investigations at the incident site revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical surge. Though an actual amount of damage wrought by the fire can not yet be given until proper enumeration is conducted.

“Conservative estimates and tentative analysis has it that the inferno razed goods and properties worth several millions of naira.

“However, no loss of life has been attributed to the inferno, nor has any responder sustained any injuries despite the hindrance caused by miscreants who are bent on constituting a problem with their unsolicited assistance.”

The fire which was still raging around 6am, Oke-Osanyintolu said was being combated by the combined efforts of LASEMA Fire Unit with two fire trucks, Julius Berger Fire Unit with two fire trucks and a Water Tanker, the Lagos State Fire Service with two fire trucks, the Federal Fire Service, the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, LNSC, along with community operations.

Agege, Ikeja fire.

In response to a 10a.m emergency call, LASEMA, on arrival at the scene of the incident by 10:31 am at number 16 Ogunjimi Street in Oke Koto, Agege axis of Lagos, observed that the fire affected a storey building consisting of a room and parlour.

Preliminary investigations at the incident site revealed that the fire started from one of the rooms at the top floor, before spreading to the other rooms. Cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet.

No loss of life nor injuries were recorded at the incident site. However, a huge loss was suffered due to destruction of properties by the inferno.

The fire was later curtailed by Response Team which successfully prevented the fire from escalating to adjoining buildings.

In a similar incident, at Oba Akinjobi Close on Ikeja Maryland GRA where it was reported that on arrival at the scene of the incident, it was observed that the fire outbreak occurred at one of the rooms on the top floor of the four storey building which was on fire.

Also, no casualty was recorded in the fire incident which was completely extinguished by the Lagos Fire Services from ilupeju division and LASEMA Fire Unit while the RRS secured the entire area during the operations.

