Raging debate on Amotekun is healthy ―Oyetola

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Wednesday stressed the need public support in tackling insecurity, saying kidnapping and armed banditry recognises no religion or ethnic groups.

He added the raging debate on Amotekun is healthy but cautioned any group to steer away from bringing religion or ethnic sentiments into the discussion.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan on Wednesday disclosed that describing Amotekun as an agenda against a particular faith or adherent is preposterous and a claim in bad faith.

The Osun Muslim Community had during the weekend rejected the security outfit on the ground that it is sectional and favourably disposed to the Christians.

But Oyetola said the intention of his administration and other governors in the region is to ensure the security of lives and properties of the people irrespective of their political, religious and ethnic affiliation.

The raging debate over the launch of the South West Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun is no doubt healthy and welcome development. But to politicise it on the altar of religion and ethnicity will be unhealthy, dangerous and counterproductive.

Amotekun is a collective response by the South West region to the spate of armed banditry, rape, kidnapping, and other violent crimes that suddenly became a past time in the South West.

To, therefore, claim that it is an agenda against a particular faith or adherents of a particular religion is not only preposterous but also in bad taste.

Kidnapping, Rape and Armed Banditry have no religion and know no tribe or ethnicity”, it stated.

He also emphasised that no recruitment exercise was done or any such process in place, saying rather than opposing the lofty initiative, groups or individuals with ideas should focus on fine-tuning it to address differences with the federal government.

“For the records, no recruitment has been carried out so far, especially in our dear Osun state. So, rather than constitute ourselves into opposing a project we all clamoured for in response to existential threats for which some of the governors in the region have been called out and vilified in the past, we should rally support for Amotekun by coming up with strategies to fine-tune it with a view to bridging any communication gap between the Federal Government and the South West Governors over it.

“Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is clear that the security of life and property of citizens as well as their welfare is the primary purpose and responsibility of government, be it state or federal.

“Osun state is committed to protecting its citizens, and every reasonable and responsible Osun indigene must join our collective resolve as a government to protect our citizens and their property”, it added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

