Quadri, Assar lead African charge at German Open

Kindly Share This Story:

The two best players in Africa – Aruna Quadri of Nigeria and Omar Assar of Egypt will be leading the continent’s contingent to the first ITTF World Tour in 2020 – German Open holding at GETEC Arena in Magdeburg on Tuesday, January 28 to February 2, 2020.

2019 ITTF Africa Cup Champion Omar Assar of Egypt will lead a six-man Egyptian continent in the men’s singles.

Before the start of the tournament on Tuesday, January 28, the Egyptian delegation has been in Germany warming up for the competition with technical input from one of their national coaches -, Maged Ashour.

READ ALSO: Boboye happy to overcome Akwa United’s going behind bogey

Aside Omar Assar, other Egyptian stars expected to be in action in Magdeburg are Assar’s sibling, Khalid as well as veteran Egyptian, Ahmed Saleh.

Others are Mohamed Shouman, Karim Elhakem and Mahmoud Helmy.

Having put the disappointment of missing out from the team event of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games behind them, Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri and Olajide Omotayo will also be competing at German Open.

Omotayo had earlier this year said that he would compete in some of the elite tournaments this year as part of his build-up to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: