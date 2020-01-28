Vanguard Logo

Qatar appoints new prime minister: state news agency

On 10:05 am
Qatar
Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani

Qatar’s ruler appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday, the state news agency reported, replacing veteran regime insider Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

No reason was given for the change and it is unclear if Sheikh Abdullah remains the interior minister after stepping down as prime minister.

New Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani previously headed up the office of gas-rich Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to the government website.

“The emir issued Tuesday the emiri order number two of 2020, appointing His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani as prime minister. The emiri order shall be effective starting from its date of issue,” the state-run Qatar News Agency reported.

The new PM previously worked in the gas industry and was educated in the United States before going on to work for Sheikh Tamim when he was the crown prince, according to his official biography.

