Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Rohr dreads Cape Verde

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has warned his players that Cape Verde won’t be pushovers when they face the Island nation in Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Rohr is bothered that Cape Verde could be hosting Nigeria on an artificial surface, adding that he was the coach of Niger when they lost 3-1 to the Blue Sharks in an Africa Cup of Nations back in November 2014.

Nonetheless, Rohr is optimistic about the chances of his team advancing to the third and final round of the World Cup qualifiers at the expense of Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia.

Rohr said : “It’s not an easy group at all. First with Cape Verde, which has a team in full revival, which had a very good team two or three years ago and is in the process of renewing itself.

“I (Rohr) believe that in Praia, the lawn is synthetic. It’s not easy to play. I had lost there with Niger. So beware!

“As for Liberia, I remind you that we had a friendly there, in conditions not easy at all. It is not easy in Monrovia .

“And then the Central African Republic , which has some very good players . So it won’t be easy, but I think we have the potential to finish first in this group,” Rohr said.

Cape Verde held a full strength Nigeria team containing Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa and John Obi Mikel to a goalless draw the last time the two countries faced off in January 2013.

