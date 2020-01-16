Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited has partnered with Junior Achievement Nigeria to promote financial literacy skills and a savings culture.

The insurance firm, in a statement said: “The partnership which was facilitated by Junior Achievement Africa will deliver ChaChing, an educational program designed to provide primary school students between ages 9 to 11 with access to information and activities to develop financial literacy skills.”

“The program will boost the low levels of financial literacy among young people, including those who have had fewer opportunities than others to learn about the financial world outside of school.”

“Prudential Zenith Life Insurance and Junior Achievement Nigeria believe that good financial literacy is key to empowering people to make good financial decisions. ChaChing aims to provide young children with a good understanding of money management, ensuring they make ‘money-smart’ choices throughout their lives which will benefit the development of Nigeria.”

Consequently, colleagues at Prudential Zenith Life Insurance have volunteered to facilitate the delivery of the program. They will teach the lessons, coordinate group activities with children, and act as mentors for pupils. The goal is to reach 500 primary school students in Nigeria by July 2020.

Jim Ovia CON, Chairman of Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited, whose foundations, the ‘Jim Ovia Foundation’ and the ‘Youth Empowerment & ICT Foundation’, foster social and educational inclusion through support of educational scholarships and ICT empowerment programs in Nigeria, said: “The Cha-Ching program aligns with our corporate social responsibility objective and will go a long way to improving the financial literacy and educational development of Nigerian children.”

Speaking on the partnership, Sena Quarm Goka, Grants and Programs Manager, JA Africa said “the Cha Ching financial literacy program was first piloted in Ghana back in 2016; and on the heels of that success, expanded to Kenya, Uganda and Zambia in 2017. To date, over 4000 primary school students across the four countries have been trained on the essential financial concepts of “Earn, Save, Spend and Donate”, to educate them on how to make smart money management decisions”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: