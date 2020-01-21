Protests, outbursts on Supreme Court judgment needless ― APC chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Egwu Chima, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Ebonyi says bickering directed at the Supreme Court over its ruling on Imo governorship poll is needless.

Chima, a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, spoke with newsmen on Tuesday, in Abakaliki.

According to him, protests, outbursts and attacks on the nation’s apex court are ill wind that will blow no good to the judiciary and judicial pronouncements.

He cautioned that the judicial system could lose its pride before the international community if people continued to protests and attack it because of the judgment.

He urged aggrieved parties to toe a more decent and democratic path in registering their grievances as protests were not the best democratic option.

“The law court and the judiciary remain the bastion for democracy,’’ he said.

He advised groups or individuals to refrain from engaging in actions that could amount to blackmail of judges or compromise their integrity and judicial pronouncements.

“I consider the latest protests and ongoing outbursts in social and conventional media on the Imo governorship election as an orchestrated action to ridicule the judicial system.

“The negative reaction to the judgment will only portray judiciary in bad lights in the international community who constantly follow events in Nigeria.

“I see the action as blackmail, if not checked may affect future decisions and opinions of jurists in similar situations,’’ he said.

Chima noted that Supreme Court judges were not ordinary jurists and their pronouncements constituted part of the country’s legal documents.

“The apex court jurists see what ordinary legal minds cannot see and take a deeper understanding and reasoning to comprehend their decisions.

“I believe that what happened in Imo is unanimous decision by the jurists to right the wrong by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) electoral officials,’’ he said.

