Breaking News
Translate

Protesters flood streets in Beirut, reject new government

On 10:00 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Protesters flood streets in Beirut, reject new government

Protests on Monday are in full swing in Lebanon’s capital Beirut as demonstrators continue to voice their objection to the government recently formed under new Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Beirut has been engulfed in protests over the poor economic situation and endemic corruption since October 2019.

READ ALSO: Osun Government, Muslim group disagree over Amotekun

The demonstrations were initially caused by a new tax on calls made using WhatsApp, a measure that the government believed would help tackle the country’s high public debt.

The protests are taking place in the run-up to a debate in the parliament on the budget for this year that was proposed by the previous government.

Sputnik

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!